Chippewa Falls, WI

Family-owned grilled cheese food truck 'Little Red' opens in Chippewa Valley

By Parker Reed
Chippewa Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll it can take to regain a small sense of normalcy in a hectic time is a tasty grilled cheese sandwich. A new player is at the Chippewa Valley food truck table, Little Red, a family-owned, grilled cheese-centric business. Owned and operated by Baby Bloomers Learning Center in Cadott owner Evah Hamilton, Little Red offers a variety of grilled cheese sandwiches on hard rolls including three-cheese, pepperoni/mozzarella, ham/cheddar and bacon/three cheese. In addition to the sandwiches, the new food truck offers tomato soup, sweet treats and other beverages.

chippewa.com

