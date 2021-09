You’ve heard that real estate is a “people business.” It’s true. But in this digital age, it’s also an online marketplace. New innovations and business models like iBuyers and Power Buyers make the world of selling and buying a property a whole lot easier. But with so many companies and various value propositions to sift through, it can be difficult for real estate agents to learn which ones are best for their clients. But one proptech company is giving listing agents a serious advantage over their competition.