(CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is trying to figure out what role, if any, lawmakers played in the events of that day. Did members of the House, and other Republican lawmakers, as well as Donald Trump campaign workers, family members and affiliates, play any part in organizing the rally that quickly turned into a riot? Did people in elected office, who swore an oath to protect and defend the United States, have a hand in encouraging people who sought its overthrow?