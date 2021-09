With reports that the Biden administration has approved license applications from Huawei to buy semiconductors, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., wants answers. Rubio, who sits on the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee and is the vice-chairman of the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, weighed on the reports this week with his office noting that “because Huawei is on the Entity List, the deal worth hundreds of millions of dollars required explicit approval from the Department of Commerce.”