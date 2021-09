All the wonderful coffee flavors, and none of the wait at Molinos Coffee in Downtown Riverside. Do you want your coffee hot, fast, and served to you by a smiling barista? According to the United States Federal Census of 2020, there are currently 330,000 people living in Riverside. According to the line at almost any local cafe, all of these people want coffee simultaneously. It feels like there's no way around it. You have to wait like everyone else.