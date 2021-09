Nothing says summer in the Great Lakes State quite like sitting by the water with a hot burger or fresh fish and a frosty brew. In metro Detroit, there are several lakeside and riverfront vistas that lend themselves to an idyllic meal near the water. Whether it’s a casual weekend brunch or a scenic sunset date or a business deal on the river, these destinations are worthy of a summer spot. Plenty provide live music right on the water and dock parking, so diners can pull up to the marina via bike, car, or boat.