If you've ever driven on Timberline between Horsetooth and Drake, you are well aware of these 'miscellaneous' buildings south of Timberline Church. My brother lives off of Horsetooth and TImberline, so we are always heading over to Rigden Farms to hit up William Oliver's on a weekend afternoon; each time, we seem to comment on those 'CSU buildings' on the east side of the road along the way.