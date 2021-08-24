Cancel
West Lafayette, IN

Board of Works approves temporary civilian police, sidewalk construction

By LIANA BOULLES Staff Reporter
The Exponent
The Exponent
 7 days ago
Purdue's campus experiences heavy traffic with fans coming to see the first home game against the Ohio Bobcats early September 2017. Exponent File Photo

Two new proposals have been approved in a West Lafayette Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Tuesday.

The West Lafayette Police Department hired four retired police officers to be temporary civilian employees: Kevin Coomey, David Lord, Michael Max and Marsha Miller. They will be paid $25 per hour to help control traffic at Purdue’s home football games and other major events.

“We reached out to them because they have already had experience doing this job in the past,” said Deputy Chief David VanVactor.

Aside from having a fixed schedule for football games, the retired officers will only be called upon when they are needed.

The proposal of two new construction contracts will also be rolled out in the coming weeks: One to pave trails and install driveways in Purdue Research and City Parks and one to redesign Soldiers Home Road.

More than $8 million will be spent repaving the road between I-52 and Kalberer Road, adding new sidewalks and trails and fixing stormwater damage.

