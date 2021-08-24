Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Police arrest suspect in shooting at state Capitol

By Jesse Leavenworth, Hartford Courant
Posted by 
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMMvz_0bbf2esX00
Hartford, Ct - 07/6/2021 -Capitol Building Photograph by Sofie Brandt | sbrandt@courant.com Sofie Brandt/The Hartford Courant

State police arrested a Southington man Tuesday on charges he fired gunshots into the state Capitol in Hartford on Memorial Day weekend.

Floyd Gollnick, 74, already was being held on charges from similar incidents in Southington and Bristol on the night of May 30. No one was hurt in those shootings, or earlier in the day in Hartford when Gollnick fired several rounds at the Capitol from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck parked on Capitol Avenue, police said.

An electrician discovered bullet holes the next day. On the building’s south side, one round hit an outdoor chandelier light and two others hit a transom window, according to an arrest warrant.

Video surveillance showed Gollnick’s pickup stopped in front of the Capitol for about 1 minute at about 1:10 p.m. that Sunday, the warrant said. ShotSpotter recorded six possible gunshots fired in the area at the same time, police said.

Gollnick was charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree criminal mischief. The warrant does not include any details about a motive in the shooting, but Brian Foley, a spokesman for the state police, has said Gollnick’s motives were “directly related to mental health issues.”

He was first arrested on May 30 on the Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown after a police chase through several towns. Officers seized a .22-caliber rifle from the front passenger seat of Gollnick’s car, police have said. He was arraigned at an area hospital where he had been undergoing psychiatric evaluation, authorities said.

Police say Gollnick is responsible for shootings at 70 Meriden Ave. in Southington, offices for Hartford HealthCare; homes at 2344 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike and 376 North Star Drive in Southington; the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 750 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington; Polumbo’s Service Center at 828 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike in Southington; and homes at 156 School St. and 216 Flanders Road in Bristol. Police have said all the locations have some connection to Gollnick.

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, CT
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, CT
Southington, CT
Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Government
Southington, CT
Government
City
Southington, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Shotspotter#Hartford Healthcare#Polumbo S Service Center#School St#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Hartford police investigate Tuesday shooting that injured two teens

Two 17-year-old boys were injured in a shooting in Hartford Tuesday afternoon, police say. The shooting occurred around 4:25 p.m., near 9 Hazel Street. Police were dispatched to the area after being notified of shots fired from their gun-shot detection system. “While canvassing the area, two victims arrived at an area hospital via private vehicle,” police said. “Both victims, 17-year-old ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Gun rights group accuses Hartford, New Haven and other city police departments of unreasonable delays in issuing firearms permits

A gun rights group has filed another suit complaining of unnecessary delays in the issuance of firearms licenses, charging that big city police departments have effectively excluded residents from permits with unjustifiable delays in taking fingerprints and other early steps in the application process. Gun rights and second amendment advocates have complained for years about impediments to ...
Milford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Man dead after falling off the top of moving car in Milford Tuesday morning

A man is dead after he fell from the top of a moving car early Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:20 a.m., near Old Gate Lane by I-95 North Exit 40. A Stratford woman was driving north on the the road while 24-year-old Cody Henry, of Summerfield, Florida rode on top of the vehicle, police said. Henry fell from the car and was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Rockville Judge Dawne Westbrook named Connecticut’s new chief administrative judge of juvenile matters

Connecticut Superior Court Judge Dawne G. Westbrook has been named the state’s next chief administrative judge of juvenile matters, where she will help oversee how the state court system administers thousands of cases involving children under 18 years old. Westbrook has served on the bench since 2009 and as a juvenile court judge in Rockville since 2013. She will take over the top post next ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Connecticut marks Overdose Awareness Day with remembrance of lost loved ones and tales of recovery

After losing two husbands to fatal drug overdoses, Amy-Sue Smith said she started chasing a final measure of fentanyl that would kill her, too. “I was looking for that unlucky bag that most addicts hope to avoid,” Smith, 44, said. “I wanted to die.” The Stafford woman was among people in recovery and relatives of those lost to that last fatal hit who gathered in Manchester and Hartford Tuesday ...
Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford opens South End facility to accommodate up to 1,500 students

On the second day of classes for Hartford Public Schools, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Hartford held a ribbon cutting for its new South End facility that can hold up to 1,500 kids for after-school activities. The facility includes designated areas to play video games, foosball and basketball, to cook, complete homework and find mentors. “Hopefully you have a big brother, a big sister or hopefully ...
West Hartford, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Gold Roc in West Hartford, once a popular 24/7 diner, now out of business

After two decades of serving all-day breakfast fans, after-bar crowds, long-haul truckers and third-shift workers from around the region, the Gold Roc diner in West Hartford is gone. One of a fast-dwindling number of 24/7 diners in Connecticut, the Kane Street landmark shut down recently after struggling for the past year and a half. With bars closed and less traffic on the highway, the ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Sun Life Financial to relocate its Connecticut office, creating hub for 300 hybrid workers at downtown Hartford’s Gold Building

Insurance giant Sun Life Financial will relocate its Connecticut office to downtown Hartford from Windsor beginning late next summer, a boost for a downtown seeking to recover from a downturn touched off by the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. arm of Toronto-based life insurer said Tuesday it intends to create a new regional hub at One Financial Plaza, the “Gold Building,” that will be designed as ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy