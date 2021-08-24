Cancel
Congressman Palazzo announces annual Academy Day

By WXXV Staff
wxxv25.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Steven Palazzo is hosting his annual Academy Day Saturday, September 4th. South Mississippi High School students are invited to participate during the event where representatives from the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Merchant Marine Academy, The United States Coast Guard Academy, the United States Military Academy, and Army, Navy, and Air Force ROTCs will be in attendance to speak with students about career and education opportunities.

