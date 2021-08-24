Congressman Palazzo announces annual Academy Day

September 11…Bayonne Remembers Holds its Annual Interfaith Memorial Service and Candlelight Vigil. The September 11…Bayonne Remembers Committee has announced that the annual Interfaith Memorial Service and Candlelight Vigil honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 will take place on Saturday, September 11, at 7:00 p.m., at the 9-11 Memorial in Harbor View Memorial Park, at the former Military Ocean Terminal (MOT). The service will also honor the victims of the attack on the World Trade Center on February 26, 1993. The memorial is located at the eastern end of the former MOT, which juts out into Upper New York Bay.