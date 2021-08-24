Anytime Fitness Grapevine under new ownership
Anytime Fitness Grapevine, located at 2350 Hall-Johnson Road, Ste. 155, Grapevine, is under new ownership as of June 1. The family-owned franchise is now run by husband and wife Joseph and Gwen Trahan and their son Jake Pitt. The gym recently underwent renovations and now sports new equipment, according to the owners. Anytime Fitness Grapevine is open 24 hours per day. 817-442-0228. www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2261/grapevine-tx-76051.southlake.bubblelife.com
