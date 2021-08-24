Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grapevine, TX

Anytime Fitness Grapevine under new ownership

By Sandra Sadek
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anytime Fitness Grapevine, located at 2350 Hall-Johnson Road, Ste. 155, Grapevine, is under new ownership as of June 1. The family-owned franchise is now run by husband and wife Joseph and Gwen Trahan and their son Jake Pitt. The gym recently underwent renovations and now sports new equipment, according to the owners. Anytime Fitness Grapevine is open 24 hours per day. 817-442-0228. www.anytimefitness.com/gyms/2261/grapevine-tx-76051.

southlake.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
62K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Grapevine, TX
Grapevine, TX
Lifestyle
City
Southlake, TX
City
Roanoke, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anytime Fitness#Gyms#Texas State University#The University Star#The Katy Times#The Fort Stockton Pioneer#Ssadek19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
International Relations
Related
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Meet Oscar, Club Metro Lead and GOAT

Club Metro is back for Fall! We have several weeks of outstanding adaptive recreation opportunities and a world-class staff leading the way!. Club Metro is Southlake’s premier Adaptive Recreation program. Focused on inclusivity and fun, Club Metro provides recreation and leisure opportunities to people of all abilities. Everyone knows that Club Metro is one of the best programs in Southlake, and that’s largely thanks to our world-class Club Metro Lead, Oscar Rodriguez.
Plano, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Art Studio Space Available

Beautiful art studio space for rent in the Arts District of Historic Downtown Plano. The space is inside Rail Station Studios with large storefront window exposure. The studio is home to two other artists’ studios and the exhibited work of six other artists. In addition to being a great place to create your art, it is also a great place to sell and market your art. As a participant in the many Downtown Plano Arts District events, hundreds and thousands of art shoppers stream though the studio each year. A major benefit to being a resident artist in the studio is the promotion and publicity that the studio continuously generates.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Meet the City of Southlake Emergency Management Team

When it comes to preparedness the City of Southlake takes emergency management seriously. The City employs an Office of Emergency Management that assists the city, local businesses and the community throughout all phases of a disaster cycle: prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery. Emergency Manager Amanda Meneses provides strategic guidance...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

A New Asian Eatery With a Wide Range of Menu Influences Will Open at Dallas’s Harwood District

A new restaurant headed to the Harwood District will feature a sweeping menu of Pan-Asian eats set in an ornately-designed dining room. Elephant East, the latest restaurant from Harwood Hospitality Group, is set to open later this fall at 2850 N. Harwood Street. It’ll join Magnolias Sous Le Pont, Happiest Hour, Mercat Bistro and a handful of other eateries in the quickly-growing walkable district.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

LOOKING FORWARD TO FALL

Hello, gang, and Happy September! I hope you all have been doing well! I missed writing while I was gone, but I very much needed the break. Y’all, Montana is amazing and beautiful! We had so much fun fishing, horseback riding, eating, and meeting new friends. Even when we did nothing, it was fabulous! We are dying to have a place there to take our kids and grandkids. Hopefully, one day soon! The most wonderful thing I did was watch Gypsy and Friesian horses perform (up close and personal) at a stable on the property. I have never seen anything so majestic! I had chills the entire hour watching them! I have to say that re-entry is hard after being gone for a week. We actually got back on Sunday evening, but I couldn’t get it together to sit down and write until yesterday. I had lots of laundry and unpacking to do but, of course, had to put that on hold to go see my baby! She definitely grew longer and rounder while we were gone. I just need her to get some rolls so that I can squish her!
Lewisville, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

CenterSquare acquires large Lewisville office property

Pennsylvania-based CenterSquare Investment Management has snapped up a 240,000-square-foot office property in Lewisville in a joint venture with Preferred Real Estate Investments. Lake Vista 7 is located at 2777 Lake Vista Drive. While the seller and financial details about the deal were not disclosed, records from the Denton Central Appraisal...
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

Pharos Capital's Charter Health Care Group makes two more Texas purchases, including one in Plano

Pharos Capital Group, the private equity firm co-headquartered in Dallas and Nashville, announced on Aug. 30 that its California-based post-acute care provider platform has made two additional Texas purchases, according to a news release. Cucamonga, Calif.-based Charter Health Care purchased Saints Hospice in Plano and Genesis HospiceCare in Athens. The...
Roanoke, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Roanoke-based Newstream Hotels files for Chapter 11

Two related North Texas hotel entities filed for Chapter 11 on Monday in the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman seeking bankruptcy protection to reorganize in the wake of the pandemic-induced plunge in occupancy and travel. Newstream Hotels and Hospitality LLC and a subsidiary, Newstream Hotel Partners-ABQ LP, doing business...
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Revision Skincare | Gift With Purchase

As a beauty and skincare blogger, I try lots of products to discover them for the blog. But there is one product line that I always return to: Revision Skincare. I learned about these products from my dermatologist. This company offers a variety of products to incorporate into your daily daytime and nighttime routine. I’ve been using many of their products over two years and still love them. Now, YOU can receive a special GIFT WITH PURCHASE. Find out how you can get a FREE Nectifirm Advanced!
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Closing Receptions this Saturday at Ro2 Art in The Cedars

Tad Greenwald & Eli Ruhala: Ephemera(lity) Tad Greenwald and Eli Ruhala capture time through diametrically opposed visual processes, yet complement each other in terms of space. For Ruhala’s works, the substrate is formed through joint compound and pigment, with the images emerging from a reductive technique of carving into the surface. Greenwald’s water media pieces are additive, capturing landscapes marked by decaying vehicles.
Mckinney, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center to Open in McKinney

A COVID-19 antibody infusion center is set to open Thursday in McKinney, Collin County officials say. The site, which will be run by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Baylor Scott & White Health, Collin College and Collin County, will be at Collin College's McKinney campus conference center at 2400 Community Avenue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy