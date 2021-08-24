Cancel
Music

Rolling Stones Legend Charlie Watts Has Died

By News Team
ghostcultmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlie Watts, the mainstay drummer for The Rolling Stones, has died. He was 80 years old. According to a post on social media, Charlie past away peacefully in a London hospital, surrounded by his family. No cause of death has been revealed, but out of concern for his health, it had already been announced that Charlie would not join the band on their upcoming tour of USA. Originally focused on Jazz, Charlie was the bedrock of rhythm and groove in the band, and with his chill demeanor, he was a calm, consistent presence compared with his more colorful maddened by the loss of this legend. Rest in peace.

Charlie Watts
#The Rolling Stones#Jazz
