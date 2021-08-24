UCF QB Dillon Gabriel highest-ranked player in Sunshine State for 2021 in ESPN rankings

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel prepares to fire the ball downfield during football practice in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr/Willie J. Allen Jr

With the 2021 college football season around the corner, ESPN released its top 100 players in the country Monday morning and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel found his name near the top of the list.

Gabriel checked in at No. 33 on ESPN’s list and is the highest ranked player in the state of Florida for the upcoming year, according to the network.

The junior quarterback already has been named to a number of preseason watch lists, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and, most recently, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Here’s what ESPN wrote about Gabriel explaining his ranking:

“The 2020 FBS passing-average leader (357 yards per game) already has a place alongside Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles and the UCF quarterback greats. He has 11 300-yard passing performances in two years, boasts a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 61-11 and holds team records for yards per completion (14.9) and yards per attempt (8.91).”

While Gabriel is the top player in the Sunshine State, according to ESPN, he’s not the highest-ranked Group of Five player entering this season. That belongs to Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, who sits at No. 20 overall.

Ridder is 30-5 as the Bearcats’ starting quarterback and was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after helping Cincinnati reach a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Not far behind Ridder is his teammate on defense, junior cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was also named to the first-team All-American defense by the Associated Press on Monday.

As for Gabriel, the quarterback from Hawaii is looking to continue to build his legacy at UCF as he enters his third season in Orlando. His 7,223 career passing yards rank sixth all-time at UCF.

The next player from the state of Florida on the list is Miami quarterback D’Eriq King at No. 36, followed by Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 40 overall, according to ESPN. In total, there are four college football players from Florida who rank inside ESPN’s top 100 players.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .