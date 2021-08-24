Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

UCF QB Dillon Gabriel highest-ranked player in Sunshine State for 2021 in ESPN rankings

By Jason Beede, Orlando Sentinel
Posted by 
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ikzL8_0bbf0F4u00
UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel prepares to fire the ball downfield during football practice in Orlando, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Willie J. Allen Jr/Willie J. Allen Jr

With the 2021 college football season around the corner, ESPN released its top 100 players in the country Monday morning and UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel found his name near the top of the list.

Gabriel checked in at No. 33 on ESPN’s list and is the highest ranked player in the state of Florida for the upcoming year, according to the network.

The junior quarterback already has been named to a number of preseason watch lists, including the Davey O’Brien Award, the Maxwell Award and, most recently, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Here’s what ESPN wrote about Gabriel explaining his ranking:

“The 2020 FBS passing-average leader (357 yards per game) already has a place alongside Daunte Culpepper, Blake Bortles and the UCF quarterback greats. He has 11 300-yard passing performances in two years, boasts a career touchdown-to-interception ratio of 61-11 and holds team records for yards per completion (14.9) and yards per attempt (8.91).”

While Gabriel is the top player in the Sunshine State, according to ESPN, he’s not the highest-ranked Group of Five player entering this season. That belongs to Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder, who sits at No. 20 overall.

Ridder is 30-5 as the Bearcats’ starting quarterback and was named the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 after helping Cincinnati reach a New Year’s Six Bowl.

Not far behind Ridder is his teammate on defense, junior cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was also named to the first-team All-American defense by the Associated Press on Monday.

As for Gabriel, the quarterback from Hawaii is looking to continue to build his legacy at UCF as he enters his third season in Orlando. His 7,223 career passing yards rank sixth all-time at UCF.

The next player from the state of Florida on the list is Miami quarterback D’Eriq King at No. 36, followed by Gators cornerback Kaiir Elam at No. 40 overall, according to ESPN. In total, there are four college football players from Florida who rank inside ESPN’s top 100 players.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Jason Beede at jbeede@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @therealBeede .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
Orlando, FL
Sports
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daunte Culpepper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Ucf#Football Players#American Football#Ucf#Espn#The Davey O Brien Award#The Maxwell Award#All American#The Associated Press#Gators#Orlandosentinel Com#Therealbeede#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names NFL’s Worst Quarterback Situation

Colin Cowherd doesn’t have too much faith in the New England Patriots‘ quarterback situation right now. The Patriots were one of five teams to take a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, joining the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Bears. Three of the five have pretty solid quarterback situations. The Jaguars have Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew. The 49ers have Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. The Bears have Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. What about the Patriots?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Raiders

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday night that will send a veteran linebacker across the country just a few weeks before the start of the regular season. The Panthers announced that they sent linebacker Denzel Perryman and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Panthers Released Notable Quarterback Tuesday Morning

The Carolina Panthers announced over a dozen cuts on Tuesday morning, which included former third-round pick Will Grier. Grier, who was a former star at West Virginia, hasn’t made much of an impact at the pro level. And yet, his release his pretty surprising because this means Carolina has just two quarterbacks on its active roster – Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For ‘First Take’

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Texans reveal their plans for Deshaun Watson in 2021

The Houston Texans are planning to keep Deshaun Watson on their 53-man roster for the 2021 season even if he’ll be inactive every week. The lack of resolution in the Deshaun Watson saga has the Houston Texans looking ahead to some roster management decisions for the 2021 season. What’s the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy