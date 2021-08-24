Reward grows to $100K in search of NOPD officer's killers

HOUSTON - The body of an off-duty New Orleans police officer killed while on a trip to Texas was escorted back to Louisiana Tuesday afternoon. Detective Everett Briscoe was shot and killed in Houston over the weekend while dining with other members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club. The group was eating on the patio of the Grotto Ristorante when two armed suspects tried to rob them. The attackers fatally shot Briscoe and left another person seriously wounded.