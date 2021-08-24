Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Plants Modified With Human Protein FTO Are 50% Larger, Researchers Say

By Public Editor
NPR
 9 days ago

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A protein that's not always good for people is apparently good for potatoes. The protein is called FTO, and if people have too much, it can lead to obesity, which is exactly the quality that made the human protein of interest to farmers. Plants modified with this protein yielded potatoes 50% larger. The technique could eventually help farmers grow more food with the same resources and without a larger carbon footprint. It's MORNING EDITION.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protein#Plant#Npr#Fat People#Potatoes#Npr#Verb8tm Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Wildlifepctonline.com

UF/IFAS Researchers Explain Science Behind Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

VERO BEACH, Fla – South Florida residents seeking science-based information about genetically modified mosquitoes can access a new, online resource from University of Florida scientists at the UF/IFAS Florida Medical Entomology Laboratory. “Genetically Modified Mosquitoes” is the latest publication on Ask IFAS, UF/IFAS’ Electronic Data Information Source (EDIS) peer-reviewed site,...
Champaign, ILillinois.edu

Less salt, more protein: Researchers address dairy processing's environmental, sustainability issues

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Researchers say the high salt content of whey – the watery part of milk left behind after cheesemaking – helps make it one of the most polluting byproducts in the food processing industry. In a new study, chemists demonstrate the first electrochemical redox desalination process used in the food industry, removing and recycling up to 99% of excess salt from whey while simultaneously refining more than 98% of whey’s valuable protein content.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

Researchers study hair-like protein inside of bacteria

Researchers from Yale have studied a protein inside bacteria that is described as hair-like and acting as an on-off switch for something dubbed nature’s “electric grid.” Researchers say the ground beneath the surface of the Earth around the entire world is electrically wired by bacteria covered in these hair-like proteins.
Wildlifedrgnews.com

Researchers explore climate, human and wildlife interactions on rangeland

Researchers in the West are exploring the combined effect of wolves and drought, humans, plants and animals on rangeland in Idaho and Oregon. The University of Idaho is leading the five-year effort. Funded by a $1.6 million National Science Foundation grant, researchers will monitor six sites to learn how drought could affect vegetation in the region and how resulting changes impact elk, deer and livestock, as well as their interactions with predators. Scientists will also explore on a broad scale what effect wolves and drought jointly have on ranching communities.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

A human protein genetically engineered into wheat plants increases yields by 50%. Is this dramatic tweak replicable?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. It’s not enough to grow more food—humanity needs to grow more efficiently. With an eye toward feeding the world’s growing population...
Portland, MEfoxbangor.com

Research underway on plant-based COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND (WGME) — A group of researchers is experimenting with a plant-based COVID-19 vaccine. The plant used in the vaccine is the tobacco plant. Researchers say the tobacco plant is used to carry a protein that mimics COVID-19. Once introduced to the body through a single-dose injection, it would create...
Agriculturebakingbusiness.com

Plant proteins soon may compete with lab-grown proteins

KANSAS CITY — Meat and dairy products in recent years have battled plant-based alternatives for consumer dollars. Now, another competitor looms. “Major disruption is coming to protein ingredients,” said Stephanie Mattucci, associate director, global food science for Mintel. “Clean meat or lab-grown meat is expected to disrupt both the meat industry and the plant-based meat industry.”
Food & Drinksyaleclimateconnections.org

Researchers rediscover coffee plant that could thrive in a warmer world

There are more than a hundred species of coffee plants. But nearly all the coffee we drink comes from just two: Arabica and robusta. Yet it’s getting harder to grow them as the climate warms. “The main issues are drought and increasing temperatures,” says Aaron Davis, head of coffee research...
SciencePhys.org

An inexpensive resource for the protein-research community

Labs can easily make their own protein ladders—molecular rulers for estimating the sizes of proteins—for less than a penny per experiment using the newly developed, license-free "Penn State Protein Ladder system." A research team of undergraduate students led by Song Tan, Verne M. Willaman Professor of Molecular Biology at Penn State, developed the ladders to be easily used in two of the most common experiments in protein research, gel electrophoresis and Western blots—which researchers use to separate or detect proteins based on their size.
Animalsabc17news.com

Just like humans, apes communicate to say hello and goodbye, research shows

Just like people, chimpanzees and bonobos aren’t ones for leaving without saying goodbye. Apes purposefully use signals to begin and end social interactions — behaviors not typically seen outside of humans until now, according to a new study published in the journal iScience. Researchers analyzed more than 1,200 interactions with...
Nevada StateNPR

The Indicator from Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: NPR. (SOUNDBITE OF DROP ELECTRIC SONG, "WAKING UP TO THE FIRE") All this week, we are talking about water or the lack of it. The climate crisis means intense heat, drier weather and drought, and today at least one uncontained fire, which is causing evacuations in Lake Tahoe. And California and Nevada have both declared a state of emergency. But despite these extreme consequences from water scarcity, often, we do not seem to treat this incredibly valuable commodity with the respect it deserves.
AgriculturePosted by
92.9 NIN

Lab-Grown Protein Is Set To Disrupt the Meat Industry, Says an Expert

Cell-based meats are poised to undercut the meat and dairy industry by presenting another sustainable competitor alongside the plant-based industry. According to an executive from international research firm Mintel, the cell-based industry is growing rapidly and proving itself to be a rival of conventional animal agriculture. Associate Director of Global Food Science for Mintel Stephanie Mattucci discussed the potential of lab-grown meat at Food Business News’ Trends and Innovation webinar, sharing her projections for the future of the protein industry.
Medical & BiotechNPR

CDC Advisers Review The Pfizer Vaccine's Benefits And Risks

Advisers to the CDC met today to decide if any changes were needed to its previous endorsement of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. A week ago, the FDA granted full approval to the vaccine for people ages 16 and up. Previously, the vaccine was authorized for emergency use in the pandemic. With us now is NPR health reporter Pien Huang.
AgricultureWWMT

Futuristic biosphere farm grows crops under the ocean

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast. Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.
PetsNPR

Your Dog May Know If You've Done Something On Purpose, Or Just Screwed Up

Accidentally stepping on your dog is the worst, especially if they're little. The dog yelps, you apologize, but can dogs really understand the difference between a person doing something on purpose and doing it by accident? Well, a new set of experiments suggests that maybe dogs can. NPR's Nell Greenfieldboyce reports.
Gardeningagnetwest.com

One of the Earliest Cultivated Plants in Human History

The fruit tree that is thought to be one of the earliest cultivated plants in human history. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. A date palm might not be most gardeners’ first choice when it comes to growing fruit. But for people in the right climate, growing dates is a brilliant choice. The trees are long-lived, produce a heavy crop, and have relatively few pests and diseases that bother them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy