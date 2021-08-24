Eggholic Will Bring Indian Street Food to Irving Next Month

Hello, gang, and Happy September! I hope you all have been doing well! I missed writing while I was gone, but I very much needed the break. Y’all, Montana is amazing and beautiful! We had so much fun fishing, horseback riding, eating, and meeting new friends. Even when we did nothing, it was fabulous! We are dying to have a place there to take our kids and grandkids. Hopefully, one day soon! The most wonderful thing I did was watch Gypsy and Friesian horses perform (up close and personal) at a stable on the property. I have never seen anything so majestic! I had chills the entire hour watching them! I have to say that re-entry is hard after being gone for a week. We actually got back on Sunday evening, but I couldn’t get it together to sit down and write until yesterday. I had lots of laundry and unpacking to do but, of course, had to put that on hold to go see my baby! She definitely grew longer and rounder while we were gone. I just need her to get some rolls so that I can squish her!