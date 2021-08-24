Cancel
Dallas, TX

Eggholic Will Bring Indian Street Food to Irving Next Month

By Brittanie Shey
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 8 days ago
Welcome to AM Intel, a (mostly) daily round-up of easily digestible Dallas dining details that every local needs to know. Looking for more intel about where to eat and drink in the Big D? Sign up for Eater Dallas’s newsletter, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook. Eggholic will bring...

southlake.bubblelife.com

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
61K+
Post
2M+
Views
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

#Indian Food#Street Food#Mac And Cheese#Grilled Cheese#Food Drink#Eggholic#Irving Zalat Pizza#Tiktok#House#Business Insider#Loaded Mac
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

West Dallas Scores a New Late-Night Hangout Destination

A new late-night hangout with stone-fired pizza and traditional bar games is now open at Sylvan Thirty in West Dallas. Sylvan Avenue Tavern, at 1888 Sylvan Avenue, is a sibling concept to Bryan Street Tavern, the Old East Dallas pub that has gained a reputation as a casual neighborhood hangout thanks to its laidback patio, thin-crust pizzas, and large selection of craft beer.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles reopens in Grapevine Towne Center

Arizona-based soul food restaurant Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles announced in April it would close its Southlake location to relocate to Grapevine. After closing July 18 in Southlake, the restaurant has relocated and is now open in Grapevine Towne Center at 1450 W. Hwy. 114, Grapevine. Lo-Lo's Chicken and Waffles serves scratch-made soul food and is known for its chicken and waffles platter. This location is the only one in Texas. 817-251-2663. https://loloschickenandwaffles.com.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Comedy Club: New Joke Joint Opens This Week

Will the new Dallas Comedy Club be awesome, you ask?. Yes, and with improv and standup classes, a podcast room, two theaters, and an updated restaurant and bar, it’s sure to be the go-to spot for giggles. There are many similarities between Dallas Comedy Club and Dallas Comedy House (which...
RestaurantsPosted by
DFW Community News

World Dishes Around the Corridor

For those of us who love food and lots of it, Addison is our delicious playground. We have within walking or a short drive’s a plethora of cuisines from around the world. Name it and Addison has it. From delicious authentic Thai cuisine to some of the best Mexican food you’ve ever tasted, it’s all here. Let’s take a trip around the world in Addison.
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

A Bit of Texas Heritage

On a Sunday, my husband and I were heading to a going-away party for a fellow winemaker-to-be who will be working harvest in Oregon. We had some spare time, so we popped in for a tasting at Texas Heritage Vineyard. We’ve enjoyed their wines in the past, but it’s been a little while and we wanted to see what was new on the menu.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Golden Hour Fall Metallics

Golden hour is that magical time of day when every picture turns out amazing (even without a filter). Something about fall makes golden hour seem to stretch even longer, as all the trees are painted in pretty golds and dark reds. Look runway-ready this season by rocking some gorgeous fall metallics! Below, you’ll find a few of our favorites, available here in the North Dallas Corridor.
ReligionPosted by
DFW Community News

Soup for the Soul Day

Join Carver Senior Center and Spring Creek Church on Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m. for social time and soup tasting as we celebrate the beginning of the fall season. Call 972-205-3305 or email the Senior Activity Center for more information.
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

LOOKING FORWARD TO FALL

Hello, gang, and Happy September! I hope you all have been doing well! I missed writing while I was gone, but I very much needed the break. Y’all, Montana is amazing and beautiful! We had so much fun fishing, horseback riding, eating, and meeting new friends. Even when we did nothing, it was fabulous! We are dying to have a place there to take our kids and grandkids. Hopefully, one day soon! The most wonderful thing I did was watch Gypsy and Friesian horses perform (up close and personal) at a stable on the property. I have never seen anything so majestic! I had chills the entire hour watching them! I have to say that re-entry is hard after being gone for a week. We actually got back on Sunday evening, but I couldn’t get it together to sit down and write until yesterday. I had lots of laundry and unpacking to do but, of course, had to put that on hold to go see my baby! She definitely grew longer and rounder while we were gone. I just need her to get some rolls so that I can squish her!
EntertainmentPosted by
DFW Community News

How To Draw a Pumpkin

It doesn’t have to be Halloween for us to have some fun learning how to draw a pumpkin! This tutorial on how to draw a pumpkin step by step will make learning easy peasy for you and your little ones. When you download this free how to draw a cute...
Fort Worth, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Not to knock the adage, “April showers bring May flowers,” but fragrant flowers and plants crop up year-round in the the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. To help you navigate its 110 acres, check out our list of the garden’s most kid-friendly activities. Address: 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Contact:...
Coppell, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Shuttlesworth following love for music in mother’s footsteps

Growing up with a band director mother and playing trumpet in All-State band at Carthage High School, Coppell head band director Kim Shuttlesworth has been immersed in a world of music for decades. After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in music, Shuttlesworth taught as a band director at Clint Small Middle School in Austin, James Bowie High School in Austin and Glenn High School in Leander before joining Coppell ISD on April 26.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Does Dante

Seven hundred years after his death SMU celebrates Italian’s legacy. Regional instability, political recriminations, multi-faction in-fighting, impending battles, fleeing artists, translators, and literary personalities, exiled notables, uncertain and difficult times. These are the headlines that grab our attention today. But they are the same things that were happening seven centuries ago on the Italian peninsula that comprised the society where Italy’s most famous poet lived and died.

Comments / 0

