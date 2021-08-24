David A. Ludwig, 74, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away August 9, 2021 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital with his loving family by his side. David was born to Frank and Ruth (Huss) Ludwig on December 3, 1946. He was a 1964 graduate of Rossford High School. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran. He married the love of his life, Diane Dale on August 3, 1968. David spent 32 years with AT&T and after retirement worked for the Ohio Turnpike. David was an avid fan of Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffett. He enjoyed winters in Florida and taking many Caribbean cruises with his wife and friends.