Joseph L. Bellner, Jr., 87, also known as “Joe” or “Bud”, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Manor at Perrysburg, in Perrysburg, Ohio, after a short illness. He was born on January 15, 1934, the son of Joseph L. and Mildred M. (Fork) Bellner, Sr., in Toledo, Ohio. He went on to graduate from Macomber High School in 1951. On June 11, 1954, he entered, and proudly served, in the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict. Joe was honorably discharged on June 10, 1958. Joe met and married the love of his life, Alice M. (Lemke) on November 15, 1961, at Martin Luther Lutheran Church, in Toledo. Joe and Alice shared 33 years together until her death in February of 1995.