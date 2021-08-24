Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jahmai Jones making Orioles debut Tuesday

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is making his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Los Angeles Angels. Jones is playing second base and batting eighth after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. The Orioles optioned infielder Richie Martin to Norfolk in a corresponding roster move. Jorge Mateo is shifting from second to shortstop for Tuesday's contest. Jones made seven plate appearances for the Angels last year in his first taste of the majors and hit .429 with an .857 OPS.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Jorge Mateo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Orioles#The Los Angeles Angels#Triple A Norfolk#Numberfire#Mlb Heat Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles promote prospect Jahmai Jones, designate Maikel Franco for assignment amid infield shuffle ahead of Angels series

On Monday, the Orioles called up Jones, a second baseman Baseball America rates as their 14th-best prospect, from Triple-A Norfolk ahead of Tuesday’s series opener with the Los Angeles Angels. Baltimore acquired Jones, who made his major league debut for the Angels last season, this offseason in a trade for right-hander Alex Cobb; the Orioles included $10 million toward Cobb’s salary in the deal.
MLBnumberfire.com

Pedro Severino handling catching duties for Orioles on Tuesday night

Baltimore Orioles catcher Pedro Severino is batting seventh in Tuesday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Severino will catch on Tuesday evening after Austin Wynns was given a breather against Baltimore's rivals. In a matchup against right-hander Drew Rasmussen, our models project Severino to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles finally calling up Jahmai Jones; Maikel Franco DFA’d

Jahmai Jones is at last on his way to join the Orioles. MASN’s Roch Kubatko reported during the Monday off day that there is a series of roster moves coming. It’s what passes for seismic with this current roster, as third baseman Maikel Franco is set to be designated for assignment, with the Orioles calling up the prospect Jones to replace him. Additionally, Richie Martin was optioned to Norfolk, with Kelvin Gutierrez being recalled from the Tides.
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday night Orioles game thread: at Rays, 7:10

The Orioles have lost 12 straight, they haven’t had much of a chance to win most of those games, and people are starting to point and laugh. These aren’t fun times. Well, what can you do about it besides buck up, head back out there and try again the next day. That’s what the O’s will do tonight, as they try to show some fight and maybe even steal a game from the American League East-leading Rays.
MLBPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays vs. Orioles: Ryan Yarbrough makes his return

Left-hander Ryan Yarbrough returns to the mound for the Rays tonight after spending eight days on the COVID-19-related injured list for unspecified reasons. Right-hander Louis Head will be the opener, with Yarbrough slated to work the bulk of the innings. Given that Yarbrough didn’t miss much time, pitching coach Kyle Snyder said a workload of five innings or 75 pitches seems reasonable.
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles Make History in Latest Top 100 Prospects Update

DENVER, CO - JULY 11: Adley Rutschman #35 of American League Futures Team bats against the National League Futures Team during a game at Coors Field on July 11, 2021 in Denver, Colorado.(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) The Baltimore Orioles’ system shows its historic strength in the latest Top 100...
MLBMLB

O's call up No. 18 prospect Jahmai Jones

The Orioles recalled No. 18 prospect Jahmai Jones from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned infielder Richie Martin to Triple-A on Monday. Baltimore also claimed right-hander Conner Greene off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A as well. To make room for Greene on the 40-man roster, the O’s designated...
MLBchatsports.com

Orioles hope debut of Jahmai Jones ‘can give us a little jump-start,’ change team’s energy amid losing streak

In the leadup to the Los Angeles Angels’ visit to Camden Yards this week, former teammates were asking Jahmai Jones if he thought he’d be called up to the majors to face them. After coming up through the Angels organization and spending all of this season at Triple-A Norfolk polishing his defense at second base, Jones found out Monday that he would be part of this series.
MLBmasnsports.com

Jones in Orioles lineup

The Orioles will try to avoid stretching their losing streak to 19 games tonight with the Angels in town. Kelvin Gutiérrez was recalled this afternoon from Triple-A Norfolk to fill out the 26-man roster. He joins Jahmai Jones, who received the news yesterday. Anthony Santander is in right field. Trey...
MLBchatsports.com

Midseason remake of Orioles infield, led by Ramón Urías, Jorge Mateo and Jahmai Jones, makes for interesting group | ANALYSIS

An Orioles infield that began the year with designs on being functional but not much more has been transformed into one that has a lot more to offer for the future. Even with dynamic infielder Jorge Mateo out this week with a back injury, the Orioles’ infield has been far from the forgettable group at the bottom of the lineup that it was for most of the season. That’s thanks to another hot stretch for Ramón Urías and the team’s decision early this week to bring up rookie Jahmai Jones and release everyday third baseman Maikel Franco.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Chris Archer, Rays look to keep rolling vs. Orioles

The Tampa Bay Rays have run roughshod over the Baltimore Orioles, winning 11 straight and 17 of 18 meetings overall this season against their American League East rival. The Rays look to cap off their dominance with another sweep on Sunday when they wrap up their three-game series in Baltimore.
MLBmasnsports.com

Alexander Wells rejoins Orioles, today’s lineups

Alexander Wells worked two innings and threw 26 pitches in last night’s start at Triple-A Norfolk, but he’s healthy. The Orioles are keeping him available to work in relief this week. Chris Ellis is starting on Monday in Toronto, but Wells can be a bulk guy behind him if he’s...
MLBFOX Sports

Watkins expected to start as Orioles host the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (81-48, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (40-88, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Chris Archer (0-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Orioles: Spenser Watkins (2-6, 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) LINE: Orioles +192, Rays -231; over/under is 10 1/2 runs.
MLBCamden Chat

Orioles-Blue Jays series preview: Flying north of the border

The Orioles and Blue Jays appear set to be the two teams from the American League East that will not make the playoffs. However, the talent discrepancy between the two clubs cannot be overstated. As an Orioles fan, it’s frustrating that the O’s must play against such quality competition while...
MLBCamden Chat

Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are 90-game losers

Good morning, Camden Chatters. Number one at losing, that is. With yet another dreary defeat last night — a 7-3 loss in Toronto that Tyler Young recapped — the Birds have now lost 90 games this season. No other major league team can make that claim. That’s 90 — count...

Comments / 0

Community Policy