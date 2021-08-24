Jahmai Jones making Orioles debut Tuesday
Baltimore Orioles infielder Jahmai Jones is making his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Los Angeles Angels. Jones is playing second base and batting eighth after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. The Orioles optioned infielder Richie Martin to Norfolk in a corresponding roster move. Jorge Mateo is shifting from second to shortstop for Tuesday's contest. Jones made seven plate appearances for the Angels last year in his first taste of the majors and hit .429 with an .857 OPS.www.numberfire.com
