Moultrie, GA

Clays for Strays fundraiser set for Saturday

By Jack Jordan
Moultrie Observer
 7 days ago

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Moultrie-Colquitt County Humane Society will be holding its Clays for Strays fundraising event this Saturday. The clay-shooting event will be held at Boggy Pond Plantation at 1084 Lanier Road, Moultrie, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a flyer posted on the MCCHS Facebook page. The proceeds will go to “supporting the operational needs of our shelter and allow us to continue caring for the lost, homeless, abused and abandoned pets in our community,” the flyer stated.

