Lansing, MI

Iconic giraffe statue returns to Meijer gas station

By Kyle Kaminski
lansingcitypulse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Aug. 24 — Rest easy, Lansing: The giraffe statue that was emoved from atop the Meijer Express Gas Station on Saginaw Highway last week is back. The iconic statute — which had been perched above the westside gas station for decades — was removed last week amid ongoing renovations. Its absence ignited a social media panic among many longtime Lansing residents, even triggering an online petition to “put the Meijer giraffe back on the gas station or so help me” that has garnered nearly 900 signatures over the last week.

www.lansingcitypulse.com

#Giraffe#City Pulse#Lansing Facts
