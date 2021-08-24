Cancel
Austin Hays back in Baltimore lineup Tuesday night

By Josh Levinson
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Bundy and the Los Angeles Angels. Hays is returning to the lineup to play left field and bat fifth. D.J. Stewart is idle after starting in left field last game for Baltimore. Hays...

MLBeutawstreetreport.com

Is Austin Hays Destined to be a Platoon Player?

At 26 years old and in his fourth MLB season, Austin Hays finally hit 162 career games played on Tuesday. The milestone is usually a nice benchmark to take a step back and analyze the numbers a player puts up in their “first season.” Most everyday regulars hit 162 career games in their second season after a midseason promotion in year one, but Hays has taken a different path, mostly due to injury. Hays debuted in 2017 when the Orioles made him the first player from the 2016 draft class to reach the majors. He played 20 games that season, but started 2018 with Triple-A Norfolk and stayed there all year. After a September call-up in 2019, he played in 21 more games that month to close out the season. The 60-game 2020 season was even shorter than that for Hays, who missed one month with a rib injury and ultimately finished with 33 games played, leaving him with 74 across parts of three seasons.
