No movie has had quite the insane ride that Mission: Impossible 7 has seen. The film was one of the first major film productions to be shutdown due to the global pandemic. Then, when the movie was able to start filming again, it saw multiple shutdowns, despite the fact that star Tom Cruise seemed quite passionate about following the rules. While the battle to get this movie made has been hard fought, it has also been successful, for at least one actor, as Rebecca Ferguson has confirmed she's officially wrapped for the new movie.