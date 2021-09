SPRINGFIELD, IL. (ECWd) - Gov Pritzker sent a memo to Leader Durkin stating that he will pursue providing KN95 masks to all schools in Illinois at their request. "I appreciate that as the leader of Illinois House Republicans, you support the real and tangible results of students wearing masks in schools. As you know, we have offered surgical masks to schools throughout the state over the course of the pandemic. I appreciate your request to additionally furnish KN95 masks to schools; my administration will immediately reach out to superintendents to inform them that KN95 masks are available at their request through our normal PPE distribution channels.