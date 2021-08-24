Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

4 Things Wedding Planners Really Wish You'd Stop Saying

By Stephanie Sengwe
purewow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlong with buying a new home or prepping for your newborn, a wedding is, hands down, one of the most stressful things any couple can go through. You want to make sure your special day is everything you dreamt of, but you also need to manage your family’s expectations. And odds are, you’re doing all the planning while maintaining your full work schedule.Rather than trying to juggle everything yourself, hiring a wedding planner can be a great investment. But while they’re willing to play party-planning guru and pseudo-therapist at the same time, there are certain things clients say that drive them up the wall. (Hey, they're human.) Below, find out the four things wedding planners wish you’d stop saying.

www.purewow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivienne Westwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planner#Wedding Gown#Brilliant Event Planning#Marcy Blum Associates#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdviceSlate

For 28 Years, I’ve Asked My Husband for This One Small Thing

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have been married for 28 years to an easygoing guy. His family lives a good eight hours away. I am happy to have them come visit but have asked over and over again that they schedule their visits with us when we can make sure we have time to spend with them, but they always end up calling my husband and telling him when they are coming. We usually get only a few days or a week’s notice. My husband is a firefighter and owns his own business as well, so unless he’s able to plan ahead, I am stuck entertaining, cooking, and cleaning for them. I have asked my husband to talk to me before he agrees to these visits, but he makes me feel like I am being unreasonable or mean to want to have a better plan in place. I’m just frustrated and don’t know how to get him to stand up for me for once and ask them to stay in a hotel unless they plan their visits for when he is also available. Am I asking too much? Also, some of the family members are extremely rude, sexist, and racially insensitive while at our house to the point where my college-age daughter, who still lives with us, won’t stay at home if they come. How can I get my husband to understand that he needs to set some boundaries and parameters of guest behavior with them?
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Bride labelled ‘selfish’ after revealing why she doesn’t want fiancé’s 98-year-old grandmother at wedding

A bride-to-be has sparked backlash after questioning whether she is wrong for not wanting her fiancé’s 98-year-old grandmother to attend their wedding reception. The 28-year-old woman, who goes by the username @legitimate_scar_8747 on Reddit, recently shared the dilemma on the subreddit AITA (Am I the a**hole), where she revealed that she and her fiancé are getting married next month but have gotten into a serious argument because she doesn’t want to invite his grandma to the reception as “it will be extremely loud” and she wants it “to be a party atmosphere”.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Man Yells at His Sister-in-Law on Her Wedding Day

A man's intention to babysit his brother's kids turned for the worst after his brother's wife accused his girlfriend of trying to sabotage her family. One man, John, has been left in a tight spot following an altercation with his brother and his new wife on their wedding day. He recounted the incident on the Reddit forum, requesting users' opinions about whether or not he was in the wrong.
Relationship Advicemyhorrynews.com

Column B: Advice from an old timer who knows a thing or two

Not quite sure where she got it, I’ve lifted this from Renee Norris Elvis’ Facebook page because as she said, it’s just too good not to share. An almost-octogenarian says he’s learned these things in his near-80 years:. After loving my parents, my siblings, my spouse my children and my...
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

Do I leave my husband for my ex?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. Several years after college, I lived with a boyfriend for three years whom I thought I would marry. We loved each other very much but had some trust issues, and our relationship ultimately ended badly. Fast forward to today (21 years later). I have been married for 14 years; he has been married for several more. We got back in touch probably three years ago and had been e-mailing/texting almost daily (after some on and off contact since about 2008) until we finally met up again in June. Our e-mails and texts were mostly flirty/sexual in nature and we met up to fool around.
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Wants Her Husband to Tell Everyone He Cheated.

Dear Prudence is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat. Jenée Desmond-Harris: Between the ongoing pandemic and the situations in Haiti and Afghanistan, the news from around the world feels especially sad and painful right now. It almost feels wrong to talk about much lighter interpersonal problems. But the schedule is the schedule, so here we are. And I’ll throw out a blanket piece of advice: We should all remember how good we have it and keep things in perspective. Anyway, let’s get started!

Comments / 0

Community Policy