Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dolphins announce roster cuts ahead of Tuesday's 80-man deadline

By Kyle Crabbs
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNJBh_0bberztB00
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the league have faced down the latest roster deadline ahead of the close of the 2021 preseason, with all 32 teams needing to get to 80 players (or 81, in the case of the Dolphins and any other teams with a player qualifying for an international exemption) by 4PM this afternoon.

The deed is done for the Dolphins, announcing the departure of three, plus the designation of a key receiver to injured reserve this afternoon.

Miami’s transactions are as follows:

  • OL Jermaine Eluemunor (cut)
  • WR Isaiah Ford (cut)
  • WR Robert Foster (cut)
  • WR Lynn Bowden Jr. (Injured reserve)

These moves, along with the presence of LB Kylan Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list, put the Dolphins’ roster in compliance with the new limit as of this afternoon’s deadline.

Competition for roster spots is only going to get stiffer from here, as head coach Brian Flores conceded during this morning’s press availability that it would be “fair” to say that three, four or maybe even more spots on the final roster “haven’t been claimed yet”. His message to them?

“Work hard, keep improving and take advantage of your opportunities,” said Flores.

The wide receiver, running back and defensive back rooms are notably tight as we creep closer to the final cuts: Miami boasts a slew of receivers worthy of playing on an NFL roster this fall, even after today’s transactions. The team’s running back position appears positioned for heartbreak from someone, either 2021 7th-round pick Gerrid Doaks or Patrick Laird, who has held a roster spot in Miami for two seasons. And in the defensive backfield, players like Cre’Von LeBlanc and 2021 UDFA Trill Williams have played well this preseason by may be victims of the numbers game.

It all adds up as quite a testament to the Dolphins’ three-year rebuild, which started when Flores came to town in 2019. Considering Miami spent that first offseason tearing the whole roster down just to pick it back up again, the amount of hard decisions the team will face over the course of the next few weeks is enviable. And it makes this weekend’s preseason showcase against Cincinnati that much more important, too.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

31K+
Followers
63K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cre'von Leblanc
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynn Bowden#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Wr#Miamidolphins#Lb#Udfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 NFL Player

As the 2021 NFL season quickly approaches, trade speculation surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is heating up yet again. Earlier today, NFL insider Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that the Miami Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to land the three-time Pro-Bowl QB. A few other teams, including the...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPalm Beach Interactive

Here's what Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa thinks of Dan Marino's recent observation

MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins legend Dan Marino is a club executive and a regular observer at practice. And so it was no surprise when Marino complimented the outstanding growth Tagovailoa has shown in training camp this summer. "Tua has a better understanding of where he wants to go with the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dolphins WR put on IR, feared to be done for season

The Miami Dolphins have a fresh perspective and some new faces on the offensive side of the ball entering the 2021 season. One of the familiar faces won’t be back though, as Lynn Bowden Jr. was put on injured reserve on Tuesday, effectively ending his season. According to 247sports.com, there’s...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLGolf Digest

This third-string, scramble-rooski Hail Mary for the win is what NFL preseason is all about

No one likes preseason. Not the fans, not the fantasy drafters, and certainly not the players. Just this weekend, the Ravens lost one of the most promising young running backs in the league to a torn ACL while everyone else started bubble guys and charged Tom Brady prices for it. If that sounds like a broken system to you, that’s because it is. But every now and then, we get a reminder of what August NFL is all about, and on Sunday Miami Dolphins third-string quarterback/legend Reid Sinnett delivered exactly that, rolling out, breaking containment, and chucking up an absolute prayer of a Hail Mary that the big man upstairs saw fit to answer. Ladies and gentlemen, we give you PRESEASON!

Comments / 0

Community Policy