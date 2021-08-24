Cancel
Taylor Swift Joins TikTok—And Her Dress Instantly Sells Out

By Christian Allair e
Vogue Magazine
 7 days ago
Swifties, get those phones out: Taylor Swift officially joined TikTok on Monday. The singer’s first-ever post on the app sees her lip-synching to Dave’s “Screwface Capital” while re-creating iconic fashion looks from some of her nine album releases. For her 2020 album Folklore, for instance, she sports a white, off-the-shoulder dress that totally fits into the cottagecore theme. For 2012’s Red? She wears a sleek black turtleneck and, yes, a bold red lip. But it’s her sunny yellow floral dress from Reformation, the “Joyce” dress, that harkens back to her 2008 Fearless days that currently has the Internet abuzz—in fact, it instantly sold out after she wore it.

