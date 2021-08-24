Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

No place like GNOME: 41 is in beta, features frozen for forthcoming release

By Tim Anderson
theregister.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next release of GNOME desktop, version 41, is now in beta and its features and API are frozen. GNOME 40 was released in March and, despite the huge leap in version number from 3.38, it was not intended to be radically different from the 3.x line in the same way that GNOME 3 was to GNOME 2. "Radical technological and design changes are too disruptive for maintainers, users, and developers," said Emmanuele Bassi from the GNOME Team.

www.theregister.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Api#The Gnome Team#Gtk#Ui#Wayland#Gnome Calendar#Gnome Music#Gjs#Gnome Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Related
Computerswccftech.com

You Can Now Run Windows 11 on Macs Using New Parallels Update

Microsoft introduced us to the next generation of Windows, calling it Windows 11, in June. Since then, the company has released multiple Preview Builds of Windows 11, increasing user interest in its new operating system. Mac users were a bit left behind, but Parallels had assured that the team was working on bringing Windows 11 to Macs.
Computersphoronix.com

Ubuntu 21.10 Likely Sticking To The GNOME 40 Desktop

While Ubuntu normally ships with the very latest GNOME desktop version issued just before release time, with Ubuntu 21.04 they stuck to GNOME 3.38 rather than punting early to GNOME 40. In the Ubuntu 21.10 development packages they since migrated to GNOME 40 but now it looks like they will be sticking to that and not pulling ahead to the near-final GNOME 41.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Steam Deck Windows 11 update possible, SteamOS should hold tight

Valve revealed the Steam Deck a play-anything portable console with AMD hardware inside. Steam Deck comes with SteamOS 3.0, made specifically to run software available with any given user’s Steam account, but the console CAN run Windows 10. Given the imminent release of Microsoft’s next-generation Windows 11 operating system, it seems only natural to wonder whether this Steam Deck machine could make the leap.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Windows 10 update might spoil your fun, but for good reason

Microsoft is preparing an update for Windows 10 (and by extension Windows 11) that will go some way to preventing physical security attacks and the mishandling of data. Soon, IT administrators will be able to make use of the new “layered Group Policy feature” to specify which types of USB devices are allowed to interact with Windows 10 machines provisioned for employees.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

GNOME 40.4 Released with More Bug Fixes and Various Improvements

The GNOME 40.4 point release comes exactly a month after the GNOME 40.3 update and is considered a stable bugfix release for the GNOME 40 series that fixes some critical issues, but also adds various improvements to existing functionality for a better GNOME desktop experience. Epiphany 40.3 web browser now...
onmsft.com

GitHub Discussions go out of beta and add new features

GitHub Discussions, a new collaborative communication feature allowing GitHub communities to collaborate outside the codebase has dropped its beta tag this week. The feature launched in beta last year for public repositories, and thousand of communities have since used GitHub discussions to have open conversations that aren’t related to code, unlike GitHub issues.
Computersphoronix.com

Manjaro 21.1 Released With Better Btrfs Support, GNOME 40 Update

Manjaro 21.1 is now available as the latest stable version of this Arch Linux based operating system. Manjaro 21.1 is an incremental update over Manjaro 21.0 from earlier this year. Manjaro 21.1 brings with it many improvements to its Calamares installer. In particular, Manjaro 21.1 has better support for Btrfs. With the Btrfs support, the default sub-volume layout has been improved for easier rollbacks and less wasted snapshot space, support for swap files on Btrfs, and there is also now automatic backups of any package upgrade action thanks to Btrfs snapshots.
ComputersBeta News

GNOME 41 beta is here -- the best Linux desktop environment is getting better

There are a lot of great desktop environments for Linux, such as Cinnamon, KDE Plasma, and Xfce to name a few. With that said, only one can be the best, and that is GNOME. If you prefer a different environment, you are simply wrong or ignorant on the subject. You know what? That's fine. As they say, ignorance is bliss, so if you are happy not using GNOME, more power to you.
Computersadafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Beta 0 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-beta.0, the initial beta release for CircuitPython 7.0.0. It is relatively stable, but contains issues still to be addressed for 7.0.0. The Python API’s it presents are not expected to change incompatibly before the final 7.0.0 release, though they may be augmented. Notable additions to 7.0.0 since...
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Changing your default browser in Windows 11 will be a nightmare

If you thought that Windows 10 was annoying for nagging you to use Microsoft's Edge browser then you may want to avoid upgrading to Windows 11. As reported by The Verge, Microsoft will make switching your default browser from Edge to something like Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox much harder in the upcoming Windows 11 operating system.
Softwareaddictivetips.com

How to check your internet network speed on Ubuntu

If you’re an Ubuntu user and you’re concerned if your network speed is slow, you’ll need to test its performance. There are many ways you can check your network speed on Ubuntu. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do it. Method 1 – Speedtest-cli Perhaps the quickest and...
Computerstheregister.com

30 years of Linux: OS was successful because of how it was licensed, says Red Hat

On the 30th anniversary of the announcement of Linux by Linus Torvalds, Red Hat has said that it worked because of the way the OS was licensed. In a post today celebrating the anniversary, Red Hat said: "The reason that Linux has been arguably the most successful operating system of all time is due to the fact that its license allowed copying, improvement, distribution and required sharing of changes. (Note that the license does not require collaboration, but the reciprocal nature of Linux strongly encourages it.)"
Computersaddictivetips.com

How to use Manjaro on Raspberry Pi 4

Manjaro Linux is a derivative of Arch Linux that attempts to make using Arch easier and more stable. Due to this design philosophy, Manjaro is one of the most popular Linux distros on PC. However, it is also available on the Raspberry Pi 4. Here’s how to set it up on your Pi 4.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

One UI 4 Beta almost ready, may be released this coming September

A few weeks ago, we mentioned One UI 4.0 Android 12 beta for Samsung Galaxy S21 may be ready soon. We know it’s only a matter of time before the South Korea tech giant announces the official rollout. It will probably happen this coming September and may be ready for other flagship Samsung phones like the Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. A mid-September launch is likely to happen but it could also be sooner than soon.
ComputersTechSpot

Windows 11 recreated in a browser

Cutting corners: If you want to see for yourself what Windows 11 looks like without registering as a Windows Insider or reinstalling your operating system, there's a preview version of it you can try in your browser. It already has a working desktop, Edge browser, Start Menu, the Microsoft Store, and Notepad, with other features coming soon. It's only a mockup and not a real OS, but a neatly built one at that.

Comments / 0

Community Policy