No place like GNOME: 41 is in beta, features frozen for forthcoming release
The next release of GNOME desktop, version 41, is now in beta and its features and API are frozen. GNOME 40 was released in March and, despite the huge leap in version number from 3.38, it was not intended to be radically different from the 3.x line in the same way that GNOME 3 was to GNOME 2. "Radical technological and design changes are too disruptive for maintainers, users, and developers," said Emmanuele Bassi from the GNOME Team.www.theregister.com
