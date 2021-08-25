Wednesday weather: Heat index over 100 degrees in Washington

Another heatwave has moved into our region. This means highs in the 90s each day through at least Friday, with a heat index near 100 degrees by the end of this week.

The good news? A lot less rain is forecast through the next few days.

Quick Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Heat index around 100. Stray storm. High: 94.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 95.



Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday and Thursday will again be hot, with high temperatures well into the 90s. Expect a dry and mostly sunny sky each day.

For Wednesday, the afternoon heat index will be at or above 100 degrees in most areas. A few showers and storms are possible along I-81 and in the mountains, but the rest of the region stays mostly dry. Thursday will be similar, with a heat index at or above 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon. A stray storm may make it into metro Washington during the late afternoon.

Detailed Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 92-95. Heat index: 99-104. Stray storm, mainly west of D.C. Winds: S 5-10.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 69-76. Winds: S 5.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, a stray thunderstorm. Highs: 91-95. S 5-10.





Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances increase slightly Friday and for the upcoming weekend. Daily high temperatures will stay in the 90s both Thursday and Friday. A slight cool down is forecast this weekend.



Friday: Partly cloudy, a stray thunderstorm. Highs: 92-96.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: 90-93.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: 87-90.

Monday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 80s to around 90.

