Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Wednesday weather: Heat index over 100 degrees in Washington

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rtLOq_0bberp3v00

Another heatwave has moved into our region. This means highs in the 90s each day through at least Friday, with a heat index near 100 degrees by the end of this week.

The good news? A lot less rain is forecast through the next few days.

Quick Forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot. Heat index around 100. Stray storm. High: 94.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot. High: 95.

Forecast Discussion:

Wednesday and Thursday will again be hot, with high temperatures well into the 90s. Expect a dry and mostly sunny sky each day.

For Wednesday, the afternoon heat index will be at or above 100 degrees in most areas.  A few showers and storms are possible along I-81 and in the mountains, but the rest of the region stays mostly dry. Thursday will be similar, with a heat index at or above 100 degrees on Thursday afternoon. A stray storm may make it into metro Washington during the late afternoon.

Detailed Forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 92-95. Heat index: 99-104. Stray storm, mainly west of D.C. Winds: S 5-10.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 69-76. Winds: S 5.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, a stray thunderstorm. Highs: 91-95. S 5-10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08XKZm_0bberp3v00

Extended Forecast:

Shower and storm chances increase slightly Friday and for the upcoming weekend. Daily high temperatures will stay in the 90s both Thursday and Friday. A slight cool down is forecast this weekend.


Friday: Partly cloudy, a stray thunderstorm. Highs: 92-96.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: 90-93.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. An isolated afternoon shower or storm. Highs: 87-90.
Monday: Isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs: 80s to around 90.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VCWsC_0bberp3v00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7wVv_0bberp3v00

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news .

Comments / 0

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#100 Degrees#Forecast Discussion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentOzarks First.com

Monday, August 30 Morning Forecast

The start of the work-week is looking good for the Ozarks, weather-wise at least. Cooler temperatures will be with us for the next few days. This week temperatures will be topping out in the mid-to-upper-80’s. We will also have drier air in place, thanks to Hurricane Ida. That means that humidity will be much lower!
Iowa StateKAAL-TV

A Few Showers Clip Iowa - Tuesday

Tropical Storm Ida will set-up a road block of sorts in our weather pattern early this week, meaning our area high pressure keeping it clear & quiet Monday, will continue this trend heading into Tuesday for most of the area. A weak system will try to push a little rain our way early on Tuesday, but the dry air from the area of high pressure will really win out over the local area, Minnesota especially. North Iowa, Highway 18 & south of there, really holds the better chance at seeing any showers and storms the first half of Tuesday. And those lucky enough to see the rain, it won't add up to much in the rain gauges.
Environmenttexomashomepage.com

High humidity will increase heat index in Texoma

Another warm and humid start to the week. Dewpoints remain higher than what I find comfortable and will be impacting our heat index for the next few afternoons. This morning we have a few clouds still in the sky. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will stick around for our sunrise. Lows will be down into the lower 70s but humidity will be out in full force.
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The Break Is Over! Heat And Smoke Return On Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – After a short break from intense summer heat and noticeable wildfire smoke on Sunday, both will return to Denver and the Front Range on Monday. Most of the smoke is still originating from California but a handful of fires in Colorado will also contribute to the smoky skies. (source CBS) The largest Colorado fire contributing smoke is the 150 acre Black Mountain wildfire in Grand County. Areas near this fire including Kremmling, Parshall, Hot Sulphur Springs, Granby, and Grand Lake will experience some of the thickest smoke in the state on Monday. It will also be about 10 degrees hotter in...
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

The heat index is hitting 90 degrees in Columbus more often. Blame climate change.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ unlucky number last week was 90, as in 90 degrees Fahrenheit on the heat index. The ‘feels like’ temperature in the capital city was consistently above 90 degrees in the heat of the day last week, even topping 100 at some points. Columbus is not a stranger to these conditions, but they have been increasing in recent decades due to human-caused global warming.
Denver, COcbslocal.com

Denver Weather: The Break Is Over! Heat And Smoke Return On Monday

DENVER (CBS4) – After a short break from intense summer heat and noticeable wildfire smoke on Sunday, both will return to Denver and the Front Range on Monday. Most of the smoke is still originating from California but a handful of fires in Colorado will also contribute to the smoky skies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy