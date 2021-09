Dieting and exercising isn't always easy or fun, but it's a more promising solution than turning to whatever's in that bottle of mystery supplements promising rapid weight loss. In some cases, it's not just disappointment you'll get when you pop that supposed miracle weight loss pill, either: the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of two supplements from one company due to the serious health risk they may present, and they're warning anyone who purchased the pills not to take them. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these supplements now.