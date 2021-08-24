Cancel
Public Safety

Marpi hit-and-run case stays in juvenile court

By Kimberly B. Esmores
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

The Office of the Attorney General said the case of the 17-year-old male accused of hitting and abandoning the victim in the fatal Marpi hit-and-run last month will stay in juvenile court for a number of reasons. According to Chester Hinds, OAG criminal division acting chief prosecutor, the OAG has...

