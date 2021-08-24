Marpi hit-and-run case stays in juvenile court

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A man who supplied a 16-year-old boy with the heroin dose that killed him has been apprehended and charged. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, on August 27, 2021, David Belk, 45, of Little Egg Harbor, a fugitive from justice relative to an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor Township on July 3, 2021, was apprehended in Atlantic City by the New Jersey Transit Police. At the time of his apprehension, Belk was found to be in possession of Heroin and was charged accordingly. Belk was processed at Little Egg Harbor Township Police Headquarters and transported to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain lodged pending a detention hearing.Belk was charged on August 26, 2021 with Strict Liability Drug Induced Death in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-9a, Endangering the Welfare of a Child in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a(2), Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(3), and Possession of Heroin in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1) in connection with the July 3, 2021 incident.