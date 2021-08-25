Officials: Prince William County schools impacted by a power outage that injured 2 people working on electrical lines

Prince William County schools are feeling the impacts of power outages reported in the Lake Ridge area that happened after two people were injured while working on high-tension electrical lines, according to officials.

Around 32,000 customers were impacted by the electrical incident that happened in the 16000 block of Porters Inn Drive at the Shorehaven Apartments, according to Dominion Energy and county officials.

Power has been restored with a few exceptions to the area, according to officials.

Crews coordinated with Dominion Energy to rescue the man and woman that were injured while working on the power lines.

Officials said both workers were transported to Sentara Medical Center in Woodbridge conditions unknown.

Prince William County Schools (PWCS) has said with will continue to dismiss at scheduled times for the schools, meaning no early dismissals.

It is possible school main phone lines were not operational during this time. Buses were delayed during the situation, added PWCS.

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.