Alliance Social Media reactions: 'These people must be new to college athletics'

By Patrick Conn
 7 days ago
The SEC and commissioner Greg Sankey rocked the college football landscape when they brought in two of the biggest brands in the sport. Both the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns rank among the most valuable football programs.

This left the remaining eight schools in the Big 12 and commissioner Bob Bowlsby trying to figure out the next move. The “other” eight don’t really bring much in terms of value if they wanted to join another conference. It appears that the Big 12 is all but dead at this point.

The focus shifted to the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 Conferences as they were set to announce a three-conference alliance in response to the SEC’s power play. If their hope was to put the SEC on notice, it appears that they have failed miserably. At least in the eyes of the social media reactions that transpired shortly after the commissioners spoke to the media.

We have collected some of the top reactions from today’s news of the alliance.

