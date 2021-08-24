Lil Nas X is hired by Taco Bell—and social media is buzzing

Lil Nas X is making his way back to the kitchen with Taco Bell .

On Tuesday, the hip-hop artist was revealed as the Chief Impact Officer for the fast-food chain —which is where he used to work before his big break in the music industry.

According to Billboard, in 2017, Nas X worked with the Taco Bell team at an outlet in Atlanta, Georgia. Now in 2021, he has two worldwide No.1 hits under his belt for “Old Town Road” and “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

Nas X’s honorary role will include a schedule of activities, collaborations, and company-wide marketing for his upcoming album MONTERO . Nas X’s honorary role will showcase elements of food, philanthropy and music.

Within the first two months of the partnership, Nas and Taco Bell will collaborate for “an exclusive experience” around the anticipated release. He will even take the leading role on some “menu innovations.”

Once Twitter found about the recent collab, some thought it was a dream opportunity, while others had requests for what they wanted to see on the menu.

“Dear @LilNasX Mr. Tacobell Sir. Please have them bring back the Nacho Fries and make them a permanent menu item..... @tacobell, I legit had them two nights ago, tried to get them last night, and was told they [have] discontinued again wtf,” someone wrote.

“Honestly, life goals,” another added.

Someone else was inspired to pitch a song title for Nas X and wrote, Next track better be titled “XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito.”

Check out more responses below.

Nas X will also work alongside the Taco Bell Foundation to shed light on and reward young creative people through the Live Más Scholarship.

Fans will be able to see him in the advertisements for the company’s breakfast initiative as “engagement opportunities” for fans that will be announced in the late fall.

Mark King, the CEO of Taco Bell, spoke about the company’s decision to partner up with Nas X and said he understands “the job, the experience and the culture” of Taco Bell.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people,” King said.

As of June, the rapper revealed that his first, highly awaited album MONTERO would be on the way, although there’s no official release date.