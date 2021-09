–The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today reported that two SLO County residents, one in their twenties and one in their nineties, have passed away due to COVID-19. Twenty-four residents are currently in the hospital with COVID-19, including eight in the ICU⎯three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago. With these deaths, 273 SLO County residents have succumbed to COVID-19. 778 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County in the past week.