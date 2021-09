August 30, 2021 (San Diego) – The Democratic Party is officially advising members to vote no on recalling Newsom and leave the second question – who should replace him – blank. But that could backfire if the recall succeeds, allowing a small minority of mostly conservative voters to pick the next Governor without anything close to a majority. While that may delight Republicans, now that polls show the race is too close to call, a growing number of Democrats who oppose the recall are seeking info on Democrats running, just in case.