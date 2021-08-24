Cancel
Team A&L wins Taga Kids relay

By Mark Rabago
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam A&L won the relay portion of the Taga Kids Triathlon organized by the Triathlon Association of the CNMI early Saturday morning at the Paupau Beach complex. The team was just a two-person outfit with Arielle Mae Matutino tackling the 50m swim in the waters off Paupau Beach and Chris Lucas Esdrelon taking on the challenge of the 2-loop bike and the 2-loop run around the complex. They managed to complete the course in 12:14 to beat out Team Sus Imposters and Team 1st Tri.

