Team A&L wins Taga Kids relay

After a surprise 2nd place team finish last week in Terre Haute, the girls cross country team continues their strong start to the season with victories at the Plainfield Relays. With four varsity pairs finishing in the top 10; Westfield won with a low score of 9 points over Cathedral, Franklin Community, and other Indianapolis teams. Top pair Hannah Pensyl and Liz Smith won over all. Robyn Schemel and Sydney Klinglesmith beat out a tough pair from Franklin to place 2nd and Alyssa Schlepper and Samantha Taylor finished out the scoring with a 6th place finish. Pairs Mary Kate Sloan, Kelly Pesyna and Parker Provost, Emily Loiselle completed the varsity line up with finishes of 10th and 12th respectively. The JV team was equally as impressive. Lizzie Hirschfeld led the squad with a 2nd place finish, and the Westfield Shamrocks took 17 of the top 20 spots in the JV race. Next up for the Lady Shamrocks is the Dave Bannon meet 8/28.