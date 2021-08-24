Cancel
U.S. Politics

DHS seeks public comments on public charge rulemaking

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is seeking data and information from the public that DHS intends to use to develop a public charge regulatory proposal. The purpose of public comment is to ensure that the proposal is fair, consistent with law, and informed by relevant data and evidence. Public comment also will help DHS ensure that the proposed regulation does not impose undue burdens on noncitizens seeking admission to or adjustment of status in the United States.

