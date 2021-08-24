DHS seeks public comments on public charge rulemaking

Gavin Newsom, the silver-spoon governor who faces a recall election next month, has come out in defense of Joe Biden's disastrous evacuation of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. The California Democrat said what he did not have to and should not have — that he was "incredibly proud" of the president in giving back the fruits of 20 years of American effort to the Taliban. He then ignored a reporter who asked about Biden backing off of the campaign trail.