GOP power politics for them, not you

I was wondering why the governor was planning solely on him winning for the Republican Party to stay in control of the Executive Office and, true to form, the governor and Republicans are preparing to execute the same old “power play” they used when former governor Fitial was in trouble—they split into two attacking groups (the Republicans and the Covenant). With two GOP candidates and one Democrat candidate, it will really be two against one, so guess who has the best chance to win. I know Arnold and crew are trying to figure out what banner to run under since they can’t be Republicans so we can expect another “Covenant” or “Independent Republicans,” which should remind voters they have already seen this movie that didn’t turn out well for the people.