Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

GOP power politics for them, not you

By Contributing Author
Saipan Tribune
 7 days ago

I was wondering why the governor was planning solely on him winning for the Republican Party to stay in control of the Executive Office and, true to form, the governor and Republicans are preparing to execute the same old “power play” they used when former governor Fitial was in trouble—they split into two attacking groups (the Republicans and the Covenant). With two GOP candidates and one Democrat candidate, it will really be two against one, so guess who has the best chance to win. I know Arnold and crew are trying to figure out what banner to run under since they can’t be Republicans so we can expect another “Covenant” or “Independent Republicans,” which should remind voters they have already seen this movie that didn’t turn out well for the people.

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Torres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Politics#Gop Politics#Economy#Race#Gop#The Republican Party#The Executive Office#Covenant#Democrat#Cnmi#Japanese#Pio#Revenue Agent Iii#The Cnmi House#Cabinet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionNewnan Times-Herald

GOP and Democrats- a horse race

Recently I was speaking with a well-educated, affluent independent regarding the Democratic Party. He was saying that they are sinking themselves for the 2022 election via some of their less popular positions, including the exit from Afghanistan. Plus, he added, that the Democrats are slipping because of their leadership’s failure...
Congress & CourtsCNN

What's behind Jan. 6 committee's call for GOP lawmakers' call logs?

(CNN) — The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th insurrection is trying to figure out what role, if any, lawmakers played in the events of that day. Did members of the House, and other Republican lawmakers, as well as Donald Trump campaign workers, family members and affiliates, play any part in organizing the rally that quickly turned into a riot? Did people in elected office, who swore an oath to protect and defend the United States, have a hand in encouraging people who sought its overthrow?
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

GOP Puts Politics And Partisanship Ahead Of Disability Community

GOP puts politics and partisanship ahead of disability community and older Americans. Republicans vote against funding home and community based services. (Washington, DC) Today, the GOP members of the House of Representatives stood en masse against the U.S. Senate-passed budget resolution. This resolution would pave the way for Congress to use the reconciliation process to pass a $3.5T infrastructure package that would invest in home and community based services among other vital needs.
Florida StateHerald Tribune

It's time for young Floridians to seek, hold political power

Young people have long displayed their political power by lobbying, taking to the streets, volunteering during election cycles, building community justice, holding elected officials accountable and understanding the issues in their communities. Now young people are looking to expand their power by running for office and becoming the elected officials...
San Bernardino, CAPosted by
KVCR NEWS

Politics and Elections

Mail Ballots Headed to Voters for Gubernatorial Recall Election. Vote by mail ballots for September’s gubernatorial recall election are headed to registered voters in Riverside and San Bernardino counties today, Monday, August 16. The Democratic presidential primary is over in South Carolina. This was the fourth contest of 2020. Here...
Texas StateMother Jones

Texas Republicans Pass Voting Restrictions to Solidify Anti-Democratic Hold on Power

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. It has long been assumed that as America heads toward a future in which people of color comprise a majority of the population, it will grow increasingly difficult for the Republican Party to win elections by appealing to a shrinking base of conservative white voters.
Presidential ElectionSaipan Tribune

GOP: CNMI Democrats trample on indigenous rights

The CNMI Republican Party has accused some CNMI Democratic Party lawmakers in the House of Representatives of trampling on the constitutional rights of the indigenous people of the Marianas during a recent hearing by the House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations. In a statement issued last Thursday, James Ada,...
Public HealthMSNBC

GOP governors endanger children by playing politics with Covid-19

Nine states run by Republican governors have a ban on mask mandates in schools, even though the coronavirus delta variant is a severe threat to unvaccinated populations. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke has three children in school – one who is too young for the vaccine. “Until we see some real leadership from our governor, we have hundreds of thousands of children across the state of Texas who are unnecessarily in harm’s way right now,” he says.Aug. 19, 2021.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Ted Cruz Blasts Politifact for Questionable Effort to Fact Check Him: ‘Politifact Exists to Serve’ the Democratic Party

A spokesman for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) took aim at PolitiFact on Thursday for attempting to undermine his assessment that Texas could arrest Democrats in its state legislature. “PolitiFact exists to carry water for the Democratic Party, so they’re not interested in the search for truth,” a spokesman said in a statement to Fox News. “Pretending that the law doesn’t clearly allow for the arrest and potential physical compulsion of delinquent legislators is patently absurd. This is yet another example of Politifact getting it wrong in their shameless attempt to make excuses for Democrat lies, under the false pretense of confirming facts.”
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

GOP governors fight mandates as party's COVID-19 politics harden

As a new coronavirus wave accelerated by the delta variant spreads across the United States, many Republican governors have taken sweeping action to combat what they see as an even more urgent danger posed by the pandemic: the threat to personal freedom. In Florida, Ron DeSantis has prevented local governments...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Biden throws down the gauntlet against anti-mask GOP governors

During the first few months of 2021, President Biden seemed overly reluctant to go after GOP governors over their approach to the spread of covid-19 in their states. The thinking appeared in part to be that this would polarize masks and vaccines, making GOP voters more reluctant to utilize both, setting us back further.

Comments / 0

Community Policy