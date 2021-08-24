Roland earns professional designation for sustainable, responsible, impact investing
HAGATNA, Guam—Daniel A. Roland, CIMA, AIFA, managing director and senior institutional consultant of the Asia Pacific Group of Raymond James on Guam has obtained the Chartered SRI Counselor professional designation. The CSRIC program was developed in collaboration with industry-group leader U.S. SIF. It provides investment professionals with information pertaining to the history, definitions, trends, portfolio construction principles, fiduciary responsibilities, and best practices for sustainable investments.www.saipantribune.com
Comments / 0