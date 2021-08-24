Roland earns professional designation for sustainable, responsible, impact investing

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. CFOs can have a "transformative impact" by "leveraging how corporate finance and investment is positioned to drive forward both a strong and sustainable business," Sanda Ojiambo, the CEO and executive director of the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, told me. I spoke with Ojiambo about the importance of sustainability the same week the IPPC report was released. We discussed the UN Global Compact’s CFO Task Force created in December 2019 by a small group of leading finance chiefs to position CFOs as “architects” in long-term sustainable value creation, she said. It’s clear that for businesses to “survive and to thrive,” they need to take a long-term view on sustainability with a focus on inclusivity, Ojiambo said.