CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Mountain State is moving closer to 500, with a total of 491 reported as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. This includes 169 patients in the ICU and 68 on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations in the state has not been this high since Jan. 29, when the total was at 481.