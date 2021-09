FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – An 88-year-old Fond du Lac man is now facing a charge of 4th offense OWI after being stopped by the state patrol on Monday night. Arthur Aigner was stopped by the state patrol after driving on the wrong side of the road along Rolling Meadows Drive, near Military Road, around 9:40 p.m. Monday night. Aigner reportedly told the trooper he had been drinking earlier in the day. The trooper then noted indicators of impairment during field sobriety tests.