Painting the Stories of Artists Who Are Also Caretakers
Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Shortly after her daughter was born, artist Suzanne Schireson started making pictures of solitary women immersed in their creative work. Painted in electric, fluorescent colors and loose, gestural strokes, Schireson’s women weave, measure, paint, write, weld, and photograph in small garages, backyards, vans, tents, and other provisional spaces. The women work by night because — like the artist herself — their daylight hours are filled with other obligations.hyperallergic.com
