Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

The Very Good Butchers Unveils New Butcher’s Select Line Of Gluten And Soy-Free Plant-Based Meats

By Press Release
nosh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, B.C. – The Very Good Butchers, the brand of The Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, announced the launch of its Butcher’s Select sausages, meatballs and burgers. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, this premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple, plant-based and wholesome ingredients. Made with real, minimally processed ingredients, including pea protein, navy beans, chickpeas, garlic, onion, hemp seeds and organic peppers, the new collection offers more than just taste. The Bratwurst Sausages and Breakfast Sausages are now available for purchase through a limited release on us.verygoodbutchers.com/, with a full product line launch this fall.

www.nosh.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Plant Based Foods#Butchers#Processed Meat#Good Burger#Food Drink#Butcher S Select#Navy#The Good Food Institute#Pbfa#Americans#Bbq#Cajun Sausage#German#European#Italian#Butcher#Verygoodbutchers Com#Instagram#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
AgricultureFood Navigator

‘Plant-based eating is about joy, about experimentation…’ says Califia Farms CEO as brand unveils first national TV ad: ‘Calilujah’

Messaging around dairy alternatives often focuses on health, sustainability, animal welfare, or food allergy/intolerance, which motivates shoppers that want to feel good about what they put in their baskets and their bodies. But ‘plant curious’ consumers (perhaps a larger consumer segment) “don’t want to be preached at,” says Califia Farms CEO Dave Ritterbush, who has just unveiled the company’s first national TV ad, which is “all about joy.”
Food & DrinksSimply Recipes

Coffee Smoothie

I managed to get through college, grad school, and mothering three young children without the crutch of coffee. I didn’t really like the taste—not in a cup, a cappuccino, or even a scoop of coffee ice cream. But this past year I found myself lured into the cult of coffee.
Agriculturesouthfloridareporter.com

Is Plant-Based Meat Healthy?

An increasing number of people in the United States are eating plant-based meats for health, ethical, or environmental reasons. However, brands of plant-based meat vary in their nutrient density and have different nutritional strengths and shortcomings. A person should always be mindful of their nutritional intake and how it may affect their health.
Food & Drinksnosh.com

Hodo Launches Adobo Mexican Crumbles

As a convenient substitute for ground meat, Hodo Adobo Mexican Crumbles make delicious chili, tacos, sopes, pizzas and more. As inspiration, the Hodo Kitchen envisioned home cooks creating everyday comfort foods right out of the package. The meaty texture flavored with dried ancho and chipotle chilis create depth and richness, with brightness from tomato and lime juice. These chilis provide earthy, smoky flavors, rather than bringing spiciness or heat. Layers of cumin, oregano, garlic and onion round out the dish.
AgricultureOne Green Planet

OmniFoods Launches Plant-Based Pork Products

OmniFoods launched their plant-based pork proteins in Sprouts Farmers Market and Whole Foods Market. The 100% plant-based pork-style protein products are now available in both stores’ freezer aisles! This includes plant-based ground pork, pork strips, and pork luncheon. The company’s plant-based pork products are all delicious, full of plant-based protein,...
Educationspoonuniversity.com

A College Student’s Essentials For Being Gluten-Free and Dairy-Free on Campus

Figuring out what to eat while away from home can be difficult in itself, but add being gluten-free and dairy-free to the equation and figuring out a solution becomes that much harder. On college campuses, where cheesy late-night pizzas and gluten-filled Ramen noodles are the norm, not being able to eat these things can leave you feeling — literally and figuratively — hungry.
RecipesRed Bluff Daily News

Mediterranean beef and salad pita recipe offered

This recipe for Mediterranean beef and salad pita is from www.floridabeef.org/recipes. 1/3 cup prepared regular of reduced fat non-creamy Italian dressing or other vinaigrette. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Pour off drippings.
AgricultureStamford Advocate

Franklin Farms Launches Exciting New Line of Chickpea Products- Delicious and Healthy Meal Solutions Now Include Chickpea Tofu

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Franklin Farms™, a division of Keystone Natural Holdings, is pleased to introduce a new line of chickpea products to its portfolio of plant-based offerings. As the plant-based food market continues to grow and diversify, the new line of tofu made from chickpeas offers consumers soy-free options that are low-fat and allergen-free. Consumers will enjoy having additional plant-based meal options, along with the various health benefits provided by adding chickpeas to their diet and lifestyle.
AgriculturePosted by
Rolling Stone

The Best Meat Delivery Services to Get Butcher-Quality Cuts Straight to Your Door

Whether you’re craving brisket for dinner or throwing some burgers on the grill for Labor Day this weekend and beyond, online meat delivery services are heating up, with a group of well-trusted companies ready to ship high-quality cuts to your door. If you can’t make it to your local butcher shop, you can now quickly order meat from brands online like Omaha Steaks, ButcherBox and more, which stock just about any cut of beef you could want, as well as pork, chicken and seafood. Some of the best meat delivery services even sell tasty sides, desserts and other treats that give you...
RecipesOne Green Planet

From Protein Pasta Chips to Lentil Sloppy Joes: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes include sloppy joes and protein pasta so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
Recipesmakeuseof.com

The 5 Best Websites For Finding Healthy Gluten-Free and Vegan Recipes

Sometimes, having a dietary requirement or restriction can make it tricky to know how to eat healthily. Whether it’s a gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, or vegan diet you’re after, there’s plenty of inspiration to be found online. Here are the top five culinary websites for you to find dietary-friendly healthy recipes.
Food & Drinkslexiscleankitchen.com

Gluten-Free Funfetti Cookies

If you like buttery, chewy and soft cookies that are speckled full of sprinkles and also happen to be gluten-free with a dairy-free paleo option, then you are going to love these Gluten-free Funfetti Cookies! They are simple to prepare using only a handful of ingredients and you only need a bowl and a spoon to make the dough!
RecipesL.A. Weekly

Dr. Igor’s Fruit & Nut Protein Açai Bowl Recipe

This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article and recipe, click here. Strawberry Peach Açai Bowl blended with Hemp Hearts, Grass-fed Collagen Protein, Macadamia Milk & Blue Agave Nectar and topped with Fresh Berries, Bananas, Peaches, Cacao Nibs, Chia Seeds, Pistachios, Shredded Coconut & a drizzle of Honey.
Food & DrinksTimes Union

A cut above: 6 Hudson Valley specialty meat shops and butchers

For many people, certain tastes evoke a sense of nostalgia, and a harkening back to childhood — hot cocoa on a cold winter’s day, pancakes on a Saturday morning, a juicy tomato straight from the vine. For Jeff Prybolsky, that taste is beef jerky. The Hudson Valley business owner recalls...
RecipesOne Green Planet

Weekly Meal Plan: Ways to Enjoy Protein Benefits of Soy Besides Eating Tofu

Tofu is usually the star when it comes to discussing all things soy. However, there’s so much in the soy family from tempeh to edamame. If you’ve been looking for ways to mix up your soy intake, these meals have you covered! You can get creative with soy curls, soy milk, and miso, and this meal plan shows you how! We’ve also included a few tofu recipes if you have yet to dip your toe into the wonderful world of tofu.
Recipeslowcarbsosimple.com

Nourishing Dairy-Free Spinach Soup

As we are going towards chilly weather, warming and nourishing soups come in handy. This Nourishing Dairy-Free Spinach Soup is ready in 10 minutes, and it’s made just with 5 ingredients. This wholesome soup is satisfying in every way. It provides you with lots of nutrients and keeps you satisfied...
Corbett, ORpdxfoodpress.com

A favorite recipe, gluten-free goodness, and High Holidays

Looking for a gluten-free side? At our Corbett, South Waterfront, and World Trade Center locations, we now offer more plant-based sides like ginger-lime carrots and spice roasted cauliflower with golden raisins. Our mission is making great local foods from scratch for everyone to enjoy, regardless of dietary needs or choices.
Recipeskoamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole

Our Good Ol’ Tuna Noodle Casserole is a comforting classic that first become popular in the 1950s. Our version has the same mouthwatering flavors, but we’ve added a few shortcuts, so that you have more time to spend with the family. This tuna noodle casserole has a nostalgic feel, and you might just find all those childhood memories coming to join you at the table.

Comments / 0

Community Policy