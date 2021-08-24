The Very Good Butchers Unveils New Butcher’s Select Line Of Gluten And Soy-Free Plant-Based Meats
Vancouver, B.C. – The Very Good Butchers, the brand of The Very Good Food Company, a leading plant-based food technology company, announced the launch of its Butcher’s Select sausages, meatballs and burgers. A prime cut of plant-based goodness, this premium line of gluten-free and soy-free foods packs an extra meaty taste and texture while using simple, plant-based and wholesome ingredients. Made with real, minimally processed ingredients, including pea protein, navy beans, chickpeas, garlic, onion, hemp seeds and organic peppers, the new collection offers more than just taste. The Bratwurst Sausages and Breakfast Sausages are now available for purchase through a limited release on us.verygoodbutchers.com/, with a full product line launch this fall.www.nosh.com
