Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley 2021 Music Festival Runs Sept. 3-6 at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentral Florida’s only authentic Irish and roots music festival will return for the long Labor Day weekend as the Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs. This intimate music experience Sept. 3-6 will feature top Irish bands playing everything from trad and folk to Celt grass and blues. Raglan Road did not hold the festival in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

