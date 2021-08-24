Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley 2021 Music Festival Runs Sept. 3-6 at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs
Central Florida’s only authentic Irish and roots music festival will return for the long Labor Day weekend as the Re-plugged Great Irish Hooley at Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant in Disney Springs. This intimate music experience Sept. 3-6 will feature top Irish bands playing everything from trad and folk to Celt grass and blues. Raglan Road did not hold the festival in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.www.themainstreetmouse.com
Comments / 0