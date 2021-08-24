Cancel
Denver, CO

Some front-line workers in Denver say they disagree with vaccine mandate, will risk being fired

By Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) – Some Denver front-line workers and first responders insist they will not get vaccinated even if it means losing their jobs. KDVR spoke to Denver police officers, firefighters and local nurses who are standing together, stressing that none of them are anti-vaccine. They say they just want to be able to make their own choices. They did not want to be identified out of fear of retribution.

