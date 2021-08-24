OKC police release sketch of suspect accused of abducting, sexually assaulting 2 teen girls
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police officials released a sketch of a man accused of abducting and sexually assaulting two teenage girls last week. One of the cases occurred in downtown Oklahoma City, and the other happened near Northwest 30th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, according to police. In both cases, police said the suspect drove the girls to a different location before sexually assaulting them.www.koco.com
