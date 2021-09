Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far with highs in the upper 90s. Northwestern Oklahoma will jump to the triple digits. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for the eastern half of the state where a heat index could climb to 110 degrees. Pop-up storms are possible again today, especially south. Lows will drop to the low 70s tonight under mostly clear skies. Showers and storms will continue for the panhandle. Tomorrow will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and isolated storms.