Former Minden school board member seeks maskless jury trial

MINDEN, Neb. — A former Minden Public Schools member charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace has requested a jury trial where jurors do not wear masks. According to Kearney County District Court records, Katie Sinsel, 43, filed a motion on Aug. 18 for a jury trial with jurors not wearing masks. In her motion, Sinsel’s attorney says doing so would “unfairly deny the defendant the communications necessary to interpret the jurors’ reactions, moods and apparent disposition.” The motion adds that jurors wearing masks also “unfairly denies the defendant the ability to communicate with the jury during trial.”