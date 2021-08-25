Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minden, NE

Former Minden school board member seeks maskless jury trial

By NTV News
NebraskaTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINDEN, Neb. — A former Minden Public Schools member charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace has requested a jury trial where jurors do not wear masks. According to Kearney County District Court records, Katie Sinsel, 43, filed a motion on Aug. 18 for a jury trial with jurors not wearing masks. In her motion, Sinsel’s attorney says doing so would “unfairly deny the defendant the communications necessary to interpret the jurors’ reactions, moods and apparent disposition.” The motion adds that jurors wearing masks also “unfairly denies the defendant the ability to communicate with the jury during trial.”

nebraska.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kearney County, NE
Kearney County, NE
Government
Minden, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Minden, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Trial#Minden School Board#Maskless#Minden Public Schools#District Court#Mps#Kearney County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Watchdog sees signs North Korea has restarted nuclear reactor

An international watchdog says there are signs indicating North Korea has restarted a nuclear reactor that is used to produce fuel for weapons. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) wrote in its annual report, dated Friday, that there have been “indications” at the Yongbyon Experimental Nuclear Power Plant in North Korea that are “consistent with the operation of the reactor,” including the discharge of cooling water.

Comments / 0

Community Policy