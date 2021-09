Prices have been rather low around the Mid-Michigan area lately. The other night, I was able to fill up my tank for $2.85 per gallon, which isn't as bad as it could be. GasBuddy, is warning motorist though, that we could see prices at the pump rise. Some prices could reach an average of $3.11. That will be the highest we've seen prices on Labor Day weekend since 2014. If predictions are also correct on the prices, that means we will see a 90 cents difference from 2020's Labor Day Weekend.